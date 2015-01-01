SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bruno L, Strid S, Ekbrand H. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012241257248

38845339

Drawing from a nationally representative survey (n = 6,611), this article analyses the prevalence of men's economic abuse toward women in Sweden. Economic abuse is still a relatively marginalized area of research but is increasingly recognized as a distinct type of intimate partner violence. A few Swedish studies have specifically focused on economic abuse, yet none of which with a quantitative approach. A main finding is that motherhood significantly increases the risk of exposure. Furthermore, women report economic abuse from expartners (25%) to a much greater extent than from current partners (8%).


intimate partner violence; Sweden; prevalence; economic abuse; financial abuse

