Abstract

Despite a surge of attention to gender-based violence (GBV), research about the night-time economy (NTE) as a site of gendered violence is limited. Even less research examines women's emotional responses to "unwanted sexual intrusions" (USI) in the NTE. Analyzing women's emotional responses can generate deeper understanding of social phenomena, power and its operation, and is in keeping with feminist theorizing that uses a victim-survivor-centered approach. Analysis of qualitative data, from a survey we conducted in the United Kingdom, reveals women experience USI in the NTE as a frightening, shameful injustice. The article discusses these emotions in light of the changing "emotional climate" about GBV.

