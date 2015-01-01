Abstract

During the COVID-19 pandemic, we evaluated the association between gender division of housework and intimate partner violence (IPV) victimization in a population-based cohort of mothers. We collected data on psychological, physical, and sexual IPV using an adapted version of the World Health Organization Violence Against Women instrument and division of housework using a validated questionnaire. We used logistic regression to calculate adjusted odds ratios. We found that in mothers who reported an unequal gender division of housework (higher load), the odds of suffering psychological, physical, or sexual IPV were higher during the first and second years of the pandemic.

