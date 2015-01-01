Abstract

BACKGROUND: Occupational accidents remain a critical challenge for healthcare professionals.



OBJECTIVE: In the present study, using the Bayesian network (BN) approach association among resilience, job satisfaction, stress, and occupational accidents among healthcare professionals is examined.



METHODS: Data was gathered using several valid questionnaires. The BN approach was utilized to analyze the r5/31/2024ionships between the variables of the current study. The performance of BN analysis was evaluated using related indexes.



RESULTS: In total, 300 healthcare professionals participated in this study.



RESULTS showed that almost 23% of healthcare professionals had experienced occupational accidents.



RESULTS of the sensitivity analysis demonstrated that job satisfaction had the most significant influence on occupational accidents in healthcare settings. The belief updating analysis results showed that by increasing job satisfaction and decreasing stress of healthcare professionals the occurrence of occupational accidents decreased 9.8% and 6.4%, respectively. Moreover, decreasing the stress of healthcare professionals can lead to an increase in the level of job satisfaction. Evaluation indexes showed that the performance of the developed BN was acceptable (error rate: 16.09).



CONCLUSION: The Findings reveal that both job satisfaction and stress had a significant influence on occupational accidents in healthcare professionals. Moreover, by influencing job satisfaction and stress, resilience can indirectly affect occupational accidents.

