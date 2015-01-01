Abstract

This paper explores the multifaceted factors contributing to the increasing occurrence of mass shootings in the United States. Through a qualitative research methodology incorporating textual analysis and a thorough review of existing literature, the study delves into the diverse aspects underpinning the root causes of these tragic events. By focusing on recent occurrences of mass shootings, the research aims to grasp contemporary trends and develop pertinent policy recommendations to address this pressing issue. The analysis draws on various scholarly sources to identify common disciplinary insights, shedding light on the issue's complexities. Preliminary conclusions indicate that the proliferation of guns, media coverage, social disintegration, radicalization, and socioeconomic disparities are key contributors to the prevalence of mass shootings. Furthermore, weaknesses in current gun control legislation are highlighted as significant challenges. While the research process is ongoing, preliminary findings suggest potential interventions to address the issue. These include implementing stricter gun control laws, enacting universal background checks, and imposing restrictions on assault weapons. Additionally, interventions aimed at promoting social cohesion and mental health support are recommended to mitigate factors such as social disintegration and radicalization.