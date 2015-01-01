Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To assess the attitude of Omani families toward accidental injuries among children (aged < 6 years) and to evaluate the safety measures and available preventive measures to reduce child injuries at homes.



Methods: a cross-sectional survey that examines the Omani parents self-reported attitude about accidental injuries (poisoning, falls, burns, and drowning) at home among children younger than 6 years and house safety measures. A total of 220 parents of children aged < 6 years admitted to a tertiary health care teaching hospital were invited to participate over a period of 6 months (May to November 2018). Analysis of 178 participant data was done using SPSS as 44 retrieved answered questionnaires had many missed data or the parents did not had a child younger than 6 years.



Results: Only 17% of the studied Omani families had history of a child injury in the last year prior to the study. Males were more injuried (61%) and 66% were younger than 3 years at the time of injury. A door to control stairs access was available for 53% of the families. In 42% and 16% of the houses, children can access electrical sockets and wires respectively. Fire alarm and extinguisher was not available in 91% and 82% of houses, respectively. Those with history of injuries are not storing medications and chemicals in safe places out of reach of children in 57% and 62%, respectively.



Conclusions: Many of the studied families are not providing adequate safe environment for children in their houses. Therefore, actions should be taken to increase awareness about accidental injuries prevention within homes and to implement actions so that safe home environment could be enjoyed by children.



Keywords: Children, Accidental Injuries, Supervision, Prevention, Oman.