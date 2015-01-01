Abstract

There are over 1.4 million adolescents living with HIV in sub-Saharan Africa, the majority of whom acquired the virus through perinatal transmission (PHIV). HIV stigma is particularly high among adolescents living with HIV and is associated with several outcomes that worsen health and increase the risk of onward HIV transmission. We tested associations between internalized HIV stigma and four of these outcomes over a one-year period among a sample of adolescent boys living with PHIV in Soweto, South Africa. Participants (N = 241) answered questions about internalized HIV stigma at baseline. They completed weekly mobile surveys over the following year to answer questions about their experiences with depression, binge drinking, medication adherence, and violence victimization. Using generalized linear mixed models, we found that baseline internalized HIV stigma was associated with increased odds of depression (OR 1.74), alcohol misuse (OR 2.09), and violence victimization (OR 1.44) and decreased odds of medication adherence (OR 0.60) over the course of a year. These outcomes negatively impact the health and wellbeing of adolescents living with PHIV and increase their risk of transmitting HIV to their partners in the future. Our findings provide novel, longitudinal evidence for the deleterious effects of HIV stigma. To improve health outcomes for adolescents with PHIV, it will be crucial to develop effective HIV stigma reduction interventions that address specific developmental, gendered, and cultural experiences.

