Abstract

AIMS: High-intensity drinking (HID), extreme drinking considerably above the level of heavy episodic drinking (HED), is associated with long-term health and social consequences. There is limited understanding of HID beyond young adulthood. This study aims to identify concurrent risk factors for HID, comparing age differences among all adults.



METHODS: Multinomial logistic and linear regression modeling was performed using a nationally-representative sample of adults (analytic n = 7956) from the 2015 and 2020 National Alcohol Surveys. The outcomes were any HID of 8-11 drinks and 12+ drinks for men, and 8+ drinks for women, and corresponding frequencies. Concurrent risk factors included coping motive, sensation seeking, simultaneous use of alcohol and cannabis (SAC), and drinking at a bar or party. Analyses were stratified by age (18-29 vs. older) and sex.



RESULTS: For younger men, sensation-seeking was significantly associated with HID (vs. no HED) at both levels and frequency of HID 8-11 drinks, while drinking to cope was only significant for 12+ drinks. For older men, drinking to cope was a consistent predictor for both HID level and its frequency, but sensation-seeking was not significant. Both coping and sensation-seeking were significantly associated with any HID for all women, while coping was significant for HID frequency for younger women. Frequent drinking at bars and parties were associated with greater odds of HID for all adults. With HED as referent, similar patterns of (though fewer significant) associations were observed.



CONCLUSIONS: Younger and older adults share similar risk factors for HID, with coping more consistent for older men.

