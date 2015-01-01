|
Citation
Cook WK, Lui CK, Greenfield TK, Subbaraman M, Li L, Kerr WC. Alcohol Alcohol. 2024; 59(4): agae038.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38851209
Abstract
AIMS: High-intensity drinking (HID), extreme drinking considerably above the level of heavy episodic drinking (HED), is associated with long-term health and social consequences. There is limited understanding of HID beyond young adulthood. This study aims to identify concurrent risk factors for HID, comparing age differences among all adults.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Risk Factors; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; United States/epidemiology; Adolescent; Age Factors; Young Adult; Sex Factors; *Adaptation, Psychological; sensation seeking; cannabis use; Marijuana Use/epidemiology/psychology; *Motivation; Alcohol Drinking/epidemiology/psychology; Binge Drinking/epidemiology/psychology; coping motive; drinking context; high-intensity drinking