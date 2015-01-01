Abstract

BACKGROUND: A sport-related concussion (SRC) is a common injury that affects multiple clinical domains such as cognition, balance, and nonspecific neurobehavioral symptoms. Although multidimensional clinical assessments of concussion are widely accepted, there remain limited empirical data on the nature and clinical utility of distinct clinical profiles identified by multimodal assessments.



PURPOSE: Our objectives were to (1) identify distinct clinical profiles discernible from acute postinjury scores on the Sport Concussion Assessment Tool (SCAT), composed of a symptom checklist, a cognitive assessment (Standardized Assessment of Concussion), and a balance assessment (Balance Error Scoring System), and (2) evaluate the clinical utility of the identified profiles by examining their association with injury characteristics, neuropsychological outcomes, and clinical management-related outcomes. STUDY DESIGN: Cohort study (Prognosis); Level of evidence, 2.



METHODS: Up to 7 latent profiles were modeled for 1885 collegiate athletes and/or military cadets who completed the SCAT at 0 to 12 hours after an injury. Chi-square tests and general linear models were used to compare identified profiles on outcomes at 12 to 72 hours after the injury. Kaplan-Meier analysis was used to investigate associations between clinical profiles and time to return to being asymptomatic and to return to play.



RESULTS: There were 5 latent profiles retained: low impairment (65.8%), high cognitive impairment (5.4%), high balance impairment (5.8%), high symptom severity (16.4%), and global impairment (6.5%). The latent profile predicted outcomes at 12 to 72 hours in expectable ways (eg, the high balance impairment profile demonstrated worse balance at 12 to 72 hours after the injury). Time to return to being asymptomatic and to return to play were different across profiles, with the high symptom severity and global impairment profiles experiencing the longest recovery and the high balance impairment profile experiencing an intermediate-length recovery (vs low impairment profile).



CONCLUSION: An SRC is a heterogeneous injury that presents in varying ways clinically in the acute injury period and results in different recovery patterns. These data support the clinical prognostic value of diverse profiles of impairment across symptom, cognitive, and balance domains. By identifying distinct profiles of an SRC and connecting them to differing outcomes, the findings support more evidence-based use of accepted multimodal clinical assessment strategies for SRCs.

