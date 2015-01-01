SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Montgomery BK, Zheng A, Erickson KL, Bordeaux JS. Arch. Dermatol. Res. 2024; 316(7): e381.

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s00403-024-03150-6

38850430

Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) are forms of abuse, neglect, or household dysfunction before the age of 18. We found individuals exposed to ACEs are at increased odds of receiving a melanoma diagnosis. ACEs range from people whose parents divorced in childhood (OR 1.64) to people who were physically hurt by their parents (OR 2.41).


Humans; Risk Factors; Child; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Adolescent; Young Adult; Adverse childhood experiences; Melanoma; *Adverse Childhood Experiences/statistics & numerical data; *Melanoma/epidemiology/diagnosis; *Skin Neoplasms/epidemiology/diagnosis/etiology; Child Abuse/statistics & numerical data/psychology; General dermatology; Medical dermatology

