|
Citation
|
Mioto AM, Wolf R, Stein AM, Dos Santos GOR, Ugrinowitsch C, Pereira G. Arch. Gerontol. Geriatr. 2024; 125: e105489.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38851093
|
Abstract
|
The meta-analysis aimed to determine whether exercise training can positively change indices of motor drive, i.e., the input from the central nervous system to the muscle, and how training characteristics, motor drive assessment, assessed muscle, and testing specificity could modulate the changes in motor drive in older adults. A random-effect meta-analysis model using standardized mean differences (Hedges' g) determined treatment effects. Moderators (e.g., training type and intensity) and meta-regressors (e.g., number of sessions) were performed using mixed- and fixed-effect models. A significant Q-test, followed by pairwise post hoc comparisons, determined differences between levels of the categorical moderators.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Geriatrics; Neurophysiology; Sports medicine