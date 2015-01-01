Abstract

The meta-analysis aimed to determine whether exercise training can positively change indices of motor drive, i.e., the input from the central nervous system to the muscle, and how training characteristics, motor drive assessment, assessed muscle, and testing specificity could modulate the changes in motor drive in older adults. A random-effect meta-analysis model using standardized mean differences (Hedges' g) determined treatment effects. Moderators (e.g., training type and intensity) and meta-regressors (e.g., number of sessions) were performed using mixed- and fixed-effect models. A significant Q-test, followed by pairwise post hoc comparisons, determined differences between levels of the categorical moderators.



METHODological quality was assessed using the Cochrane risk of bias tool. Ten randomized controlled trials, 290 older adults, met the inclusion criteria. Only strength and power exercise training were retrieved from the search and included in the analysis. Strength (g = 0.60, 95 % CI 0.24 to 0.96) and power training (g = 0.51, 95 % CI 0.02 to 1.00) increased motor drive compared with a control condition. High (g = 0.66; 95 % CI 0.34 to 0.97) and low-high (g = 1.23; 95 % CI 0.19 to 2.27) combinations of training intensities increased motor drive compared to the control condition. The multi-joint training and testing exercise structure (g = 1.23; 95 % CI 0.79 to 1.67) was more effective in increasing motor drive (Q(df=2) = 14.15; p = 0.001) than the multi-single joint structure (g = 0.46; 95 % CI 0.06 to 0.85). Therefore, strength and power training with high volume and intensity associated with multi-joint training and testing combination of exercises seem to improve skeletal muscle motor drive in older adults effectively.

