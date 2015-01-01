SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Vitacco MJ, Batastini AB, Felthous AR. Behav. Sci. Law 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/bsl.2674

38857251

This special issue of Behavioral Sciences & the Law presents six articles that focus on various issues related to social media in forensic mental health evaluations. These eclectic articles provide updated information about social media's use and navigating difficult ethical concerns. Ranging from violence risk assessment to disability evaluations, the up-to-date information in this special issue allows the forensic evaluator to be more prepared when they inevitably encounter information from social media. As social media continues to grow, both in terms of overall use and the number of available platforms, forensic clinicians will need to remain cognizant of the ways these data can be appropriately utilized as collateral data.


social media; collateral information; forensic mental health evaluations

