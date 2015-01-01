|
Burrer A, Egger ST, Spiller TR, Kirschner M, Homan P, Seifritz E, Vetter S. BMC Med. 2024; 22(1): e233.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38853281
BACKGROUND: Among patients diagnosed with schizophrenia, the presence of substance use poses an aggravating comorbidity, exerting a negative impact on the course of the disease, adherence to therapeutic regimens, treatment outcomes, duration of hospital stays, and the frequency of hospitalizations. The primary objective of the present study is to investigate the relationship between comorbid substance use disorders, antipsychotic treatment, and the length of stay in individuals hospitalized for treatment of schizophrenia.
Language: en
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Retrospective Studies; Young Adult; Comorbidity; Hospitalization; Substance use; Schizophrenia; Hospitalization/statistics & numerical data; Switzerland/epidemiology; Length of stay; *Antipsychotic Agents/therapeutic use; *Length of Stay; *Schizophrenia/epidemiology/drug therapy; *Substance-Related Disorders/epidemiology