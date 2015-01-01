Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze the clinical characteristics of esophageal button battery impactions in children and explore safe and effective treatment methods.



METHODS: This retrospective cohort study was conducted at a single tertiary care center, Shenzhen Children's Hospital, encompassing 89 children diagnosed with esophageal button battery impactions between January 2013 and January 2023. To minimize esophageal mucosal corrosion, prompt removal of the button battery with a first-aid fast track rigid esophagoscopy under general anesthesia was performed within thirty minutes of diagnosis. The clinical features and complications were recorded and analyzed.



RESULTS: Button battery as esophageal foreign body was prevalent among children under 3 years old (79.8%), with boys exhibiting a higher incidence rate (56.2%) compared to girls (43.8%), and an average age of 25.8 months. The median duration from ingestion to hospital admission was 3 h (range: 0.5 h to 3 months). Common symptoms included vomiting and dysphagia, with early stage vomiting of brown foamy secretions being a characteristic presentation of esophageal button battery impactions. The majority (77.5%) of batteries were lodged in the upper esophagus. The larger batteries were verified to be more prone to complications. All 89 cases exhibited varying degrees of esophageal mucosal erosion, with 31 cases (34.8%) experiencing severe complications, including esophageal stenosis in 11 cases (35.5%), esophageal perforation in 9 cases (29%) with 4 cases of tracheoesophageal fistula, vocal cord paralysis in 6 cases (19.4%), hemorrhage in 2 cases (6.5%), mediastinitis in 2 cases (6.5%), and periesophageal abscess in 1 case (3.2%). Despite the severity of these complications, none of the patients died after emergency surgery.



CONCLUSION: Esophageal button battery impactions can lead to significant damage to the esophageal mucosa due to its strong corrosiveness. Prompt action is crucial to mitigate the risk of complications. For the first time, we implement a first-aid fast track surgical intervention following diagnosis is imperative to minimize the incidence of adverse outcomes.

