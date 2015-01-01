Abstract

BACKGROUND: Early childhood development is influential for life course capability. Children exposed to child maltreatment and at high risk of harm may be removed for their safety, but the effect on child development is uncertain.



OBJECTIVES: To assess developmental vulnerability at school commencement across five developmental domains to ascertain whether removal of children with substantiated maltreatment to foster/kinship care is likely protective, or not, of developmental vulnerabilities.



METHODS: The study drew on linked-data for a South Australian population birth cohort (2003 to 2014) N = 74,751. For children exposed to substantiated child maltreatment meeting study criteria (N = 2011, mean age = 5.7 years, 50.7 % boys), the effect of placement in foster/kinship care (N = 666) on developmental vulnerability was explored using generalized linear models, adjusted for child and family covariates, maltreatment severity and propensity score.



RESULTS: Children placed in care had a reduced risk of developmental vulnerability on the Physical Health and Wellbeing (aRR = 0.73 [0.64, 0.84]), Language and Cognitive Skills (school based) (aRR = 0.79 [0.68, 0.92]), and Communication Skills and General Knowledge (aRR = 0.81 [0.70, 0.94]) domains, compared to children who were not removed. However, these children had increased risk of vulnerability on Social Competence (aRR = 1.14 [1.01, 1.29]) and Emotional Maturity (aRR = 1.20 [1.05, 1.37]) domains.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings suggest placement in out-of-home care supported physical health and wellbeing, communication and cognitive but not social and emotional early childhood development. These results highlighting the need for professional therapeutic support for children in care and better attending to the physical development, communication and cognitive skills in maltreated children remaining at home.

