|
Citation
|
Brown C, Nkemjika S, Ratto J, Dube SR, Gilbert L, Chiang L, Picchetti V, Coomer R, Kambona C, McOwen J, Akani B, Kamagate MF, Low A, Manuel P, Agusto A, Annor FB. Child Abuse Negl. 2024; 150: e106524.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38854869
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) can have debilitating effects on child well-being, with consequences persisting into adulthood. Most ACE studies have been conducted in high-income countries and show a graded relationship between multiple ACE exposures and adverse health outcomes. Less is known about the types and burden of ACEs in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Child; Female; Male; Adolescent; mental health; Young Adult; Prevalence; Mental Health; substance use; suicide attempt; Adverse childhood experiences; sub-Saharan Africa; *Adverse Childhood Experiences/statistics & numerical data; *Substance-Related Disorders/epidemiology/psychology; Africa South of the Sahara/epidemiology; violence perpetration; Violence/statistics & numerical data/psychology