Abstract

Children and adolescents with conduct problems participate in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), either in individual or group format, in view of learning social problem-solving skills that enable them to behave in more independent and situation-appropriate ways. Parents must support their child's learning processes in everyday life and therefore these processes need attention in CBT sessions in which parents and their child participate. The social problem-solving model of CBT previously described (Matthys & Schutter, Clin Child Fam Psychol Rev 25:552-572, 2022; Matthys & Schutter, Clin Child Fam Psychol Rev 26:401-415, 2023) consists of nine psychological skills. In this narrative review we propose that instead of addressing each skill separately in sessions with both parents and their child, therapists work on three schemas (latent mental structures): (1) goals, (2) outcome expectations, and (3) normative beliefs about aggression. Based on social-cognitive and cognitive neuroscience studies we argue that these three schemas affect five core social problem-solving skills: (1) interpretation, (2) clarification of goals, (3) generations of solutions, (4) evaluation of solutions, and (5) decision-making. In view of tailoring CBT to the individual child's characteristic schemas and associated social problem-solving skills, we suggest that children and adolescents participate in individual sessions with their parents. The therapist uses Socratic questioning in order to find out characteristic schemas of the child, encourage reflection on these schemas, and explore alternative schemas that had previously been outside the child's attention. The therapist functions as a model for parents to ask their child questions about the relevant schemas with a view of achieving changes in the schemas.

