|
Citation
|
Liu L, Li Y, Yu Q, Wu X, Wang W. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2024; 15(1): e2360281.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38856044
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The initial wave of the COVID-19 pandemic significantly deteriorated mental health, especially among college students. Self-compassion has demonstrated benefits for psychological outcomes such as depressive symptoms, life satisfaction, posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS), and posttraumatic growth (PTG). Notably, existing literature suggests that the protective and vulnerable aspects within the Self-Compassion Scale, namely, compassionate and uncompassionate self-responding (CSR and USR), can coexist within individuals and influence their mental health through various coexisting patterns. However, this process has not been sufficiently explored.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Adult; Female; Male; Universities; COVID-19; Young Adult; China; Personal Satisfaction; depressive symptoms; life satisfaction; posttraumatic growth; Self-compassion; SARS-CoV-2; Pandemics; Posttraumatic Growth, Psychological; *COVID-19/psychology; *Depression/psychology; *Empathy; *Mental Health; *Students/psychology/statistics & numerical data; análisis de superficie de respuesta; Autocompasión; crecimiento postraumático; posttraumatic stress symptoms; response surface analysis; satisfacción con la vida; síntomas de estrés postraumático; síntomas depresivos; Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/psychology