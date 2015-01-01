Abstract

BACKGROUND: With the decline of the use of ketamine, one of the common drugs of abuse in Hong Kong, detection of ketamine-related analogues in local laboratories has been encountered.



AIM: A brief account of the occurrence of fluorodeschloroketamine (FDCK) in forensic cases is reported through a retrospective study of all drug seizures and driving under the influence of drugs (DUID) cases since its first appearance.



METHODS: Identification of FDCK in drug seizures was achieved through gas chromatography - mass spectrometry (GC-MS) and/or liquid chromatography - diode array detection (LC-DAD) methods while its quantification was performed using gas chromatography - flame ionization detection (GC-FID). For the analysis of blood samples in DUID cases, identification and quantification were performed using LC-MS/MS by monitoring the respective transitions of FDCK and fluorodeschloronorketamine (FDCNK) using ketamine-d(4) and norketamine-d(4) respectively as internal standards.



RESULTS: Since its first submission in November 2018, a total of 74 drug seizure cases (151 items) and 6 drug driving cases were encountered till December 2019. Drug seizures found with FDCK were physically similar to those of ketamine seizures. The majority of items were detected with FDCK only (103 items, ∼67%) or as a mixture of FDCK with ketamine (42 items, ∼28%). The drug purity detected with either FDCK only or FDCK mixed with ketamine was high which was similar to those purity found in ketamine seizures. The blood drug concentrations of FDCK of the 6 drug driving cases were in the range of <0.002-1.1 μg/mL and other psychoactive drug(s)/metabolite(s) were also identified. Except for one case where the analysis of the metabolite, fluorodeschloronorketamine (FDCNK), was not conducted due to insufficient sample, the FDCK (FDCNK) concentrations in blood found in the 6 cases were <0.002 (0.005), 0.002 (0.002), 0.002 (0.003), 0.02 (0.035), 0.87 (0.44) and 1.1 (not determined) μg/mL.



CONCLUSIONS: With the drug seizures found with FDCK resembled in physical appearance with ketamine seizures, users might likely misuse it as ketamine. Though complicated by other drugs found, it is speculated that the two cases with higher concentration of FDCK found in blood (1.1 and 0.87 μg/mL) might have contributed to the impairment observed.



Keywords: Drug impaired driving

