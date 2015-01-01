Abstract

Identifying body fluids can be a critical clue that aids in reconstructing the crime scene. Semen and vaginal fluid identification is crucial, especially in cases of sexual assault. The majority of forensic studies focused on identifying normal body fluids and neglected the expression variation of semen in pathology. To differentiate between vaginal fluids, fertile and infertile semen samples (oligospermia and azoospermia) using miR 20b and miR197. A total of 48 body fluid samples, divided as 16 vaginal fluids, 16 fertile semen, and 16 infertile semen samples (8 with oligospermia and 8 with azoospermia), were collected, and the expression levels of miR-20b and miR-197 were detected by the SYBR Green real-time quantitative PCR technique. Our results showed significant different expression of these miRNAs in normal semen compared to vaginal and infertile semen. Moreover, we designed a model based on Fisher's discriminant function to forecast the group affiliations of unidentified samples. With three novel equations, we were able to accurately distinguish between semen and vaginal fluid, fertile and infertile semen, and oligospermia and azoospermia semen samples with validation accuracy of 81.3%, 100%, and 100%, respectively. MiR-20b and miR-197 expression levels are efficient and appropriate markers to distinguish semen from vaginal fluid and to differentiate between fertile and infertile semen samples. However, the present study is a preliminary study based on clinical samples, and the potential role of these markers in differentiating real crime scene samples is still unknown, so we recommend further research to investigate these markers expression while using forensic samples.

Language: en