Citation
Kumar V, Kumar R, Beegum H, Prakash NB. Ind. Psychiatry J. 2024; 33(1): 191-192.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Association of Industrial Psychiatry of India)
DOI
PMID
38853794
PMCID
Abstract
Suicide is a major public health concern. According to the World Health Organization's 2017 update on suicide prevention, over 800,000 individuals die by suicide worldwide each year.[1] Suicide by hanging is a common method of suicide in adults.[2] Suicide attempts are up to 20 times more common than actual suicides, and India accounts for roughly 30-40% of all suicides worldwide. Domestic and intimate relationship violence is common, accounting for 6.1% of all suicides and suicidal attempts, and limited research explores its impact on neurocognitive deficits and consequences.[3] Hanging injuries can harm the brain and cognition based on duration, weight, ligature location, and pressure. Damage to brain regions can lead to cognitive, behavioral, and psychological problems.
