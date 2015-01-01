Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sport-related injuries and illnesses can negatively impact athlete welfare at all standards of participation in team sports. Injury and illness surveillance (IIS), and the development of monitoring systems, initiates the sequence of injury and illness prevention. Operational IIS monitoring systems help to appraise epidemiological estimates of injury and illness incidence and burden in various athlete populations. However, the methodological underpinnings of various monitoring systems are not harmonized or widely documented, with the presence of efficient and successful programmes rarely showcased at non-elite levels. The aim is to provide a framework that guides the development of IIS, which will enhance overall surveillance, to indirectly inform injury prevention strategies.



METHODS: The process involved all members of the research group initially discussing the research gaps, scope of the project, and the aims of the article. Unique experiences were shared, and specific and global challenges and barriers to IIS at all standards of team sport participation were identified. A tiered system of data collection with corresponding content were produced, with experiences and guidance provided throughout the article.



RESULTS: The literature has been reviewed and using first-hand experience in conducting IIS programmes in complex and diverse sport settings, the authors have identified key enablers and barriers for best practise as time, technological and human resources, reporter/practitioner training, and medical expertise. Areas of greatest importance regarding the conducting of IIS have been outlined, providing guidance and recommendations across all levels of team sport participation. These areas include definitions, data context, collection procedures, handling, security, ethics, storage, dissemination, quality, compliance, and analysis. Given the barriers to IIS, 3-tiered levels of data collection and content have been proposed. The levels indicate data collection variables, with a focus on sufficiency and achievability, aiming to support the successful conducting of IIS in team sports across all standards of participation. Future opportunities in IIS have been discussed, with several predictive measures and analytical techniques expanded upon.



CONCLUSIONS: The framework provides universal guidance for implementing IIS monitoring systems, facilitating athletes, coaches, parents/guardians, governing bodies and practitioners to implement IIS processes, identify challenges, complete analysis, and interpret outcomes at all standards of participation.

