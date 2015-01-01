Abstract

BACKGROUND: Xylazine is a veterinary sedative that is quickly spreading in the U.S. illicit drug supply and is increasingly associated with fatal overdoses and severe wounds. In response, xylazine has been deemed an emerging public health threat and several policy initiatives have been introduced to combat its spread and negative broad health impact. We aimed to synthesize trends in all-time U.S. policy responses to xylazine in the drug supply.



METHODS: In April 2024, we systematically identified and categorized proposed and enacted policy initiatives that related to human xylazine consumption by searching LexisNexis and Thomas Reuters Westlaw legal databases.



RESULTS: Of 58 unique policy initiatives, most were introduced in 2023 (n = 37/58, 64 %) and concentrated in Northeastern states. Penalties for xylazine possession, often tied to state drug scheduling changes, were the most common provision (n = 34/58; 59 %) and Schedule III was the most frequently proposed scheduling level (n = 17/30; 57 %). Other provisions included proposals to enhance: test strip access (n = 11/58; 19 %), public awareness and education (n = 3/58; 5 %), xylazine-specific research (n = 4/58; 7 %), and surveillance (n = 8/58; 14 %).



CONCLUSION: U.S. state and federal policy responses to xylazine grew rapidly in 2023, were most concentrated in states affected most by xylazine, and scheduling was the most commonly proposed policy approach. Research measuring policy effects should be prioritized as policies are implemented.

