Abstract

BACKGROUND: Childhood maltreatment (CM) is prevalent among patients with mood disorders and considered an important risk factor for suicide in the general population. Despite mood disorders being implicated in up to 60 % of completed suicides, the predictive role of CM on suicide attempt (SA) among early mood disorder patients remains poorly understood.



METHODS: We enrolled 480 participants diagnosed with early-onset major depressive disorder (MDD), bipolar I disorder (BD I), and bipolar II disorder (BD II). Over an average of 60 weeks, participants underwent follow-up assessments at 12-week intervals. Using multivariate logistic regression, we examined the association between CM and SA history at baseline. Further, the Cox proportional hazard model assessed the predictive role of childhood maltreatment in SA during follow-up.



RESULTS: At baseline, 38 % of the total participants reported SA history, with a follow-up prevalence of 10 %. Childhood maltreatment was significantly associated with past SAs and was a robust predictor of future SA, adjusting for relevant clinical risk factors. Emotional abuse and sexual abuse related to SA history, and physical abuse increased future SA risk. LIMITATIONS: Potential biases in reporting SA and childhood maltreatment, along with unexplored factors such as additional environmental and familial risks, may affect the study's findings.



CONCLUSIONS: Childhood maltreatment emerged as a robust predictor of SA among early-onset mood disorder patients. Systematic evaluation of CM early in the clinical process may be crucial for effective risk management. Additionally, our findings highlight the importance of implementing proactive interventions for CM to prevent the onset of adverse psychological trajectories.

