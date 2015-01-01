|
Citation
|
van Rijn RM, Volkova VG, Critchley ML, Stubbe JH, Kenny SJ. J. Dance Med. Sci. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Michael Ryan Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38853756
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The Oslo Sports Trauma Research Centre Questionnaire on Health Problems (OSTRC-H) is a valid and reliable registration method for self-reported injuries and is regularly used among dancer populations. Monthly questionnaire administration is acceptable in athlete populations but has not been evaluated in dancers. The aim of this exploratory study was to assess the influence of weekly versus monthly administration of the OSTRC-H on estimated injury outcomes among elite adolescent ballet dancers.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
injury; epidemiology; dance; injury surveillance; ballet; adolescent/children/pediatrics