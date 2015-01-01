Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The Oslo Sports Trauma Research Centre Questionnaire on Health Problems (OSTRC-H) is a valid and reliable registration method for self-reported injuries and is regularly used among dancer populations. Monthly questionnaire administration is acceptable in athlete populations but has not been evaluated in dancers. The aim of this exploratory study was to assess the influence of weekly versus monthly administration of the OSTRC-H on estimated injury outcomes among elite adolescent ballet dancers.



METHODS: Participants (n = 103) were prospectively followed for 6 months and completed the OSTRC-H online, evaluating perceived consequences of self-reported health problems during the previous week and the previous 4 weeks, respectively. Four definitions of dance-related injury were utilized: (1) all complaints, (2) substantial, (3) medical attention, and (4) time-loss injuries. Descriptive statistics estimated: (1) the number of injuries reported (count), (2) average injury prevalence [proportion, 95% confidence intervals (CI)], (3) average severity score (0-100), and (4) days of time loss (count) for each injury definition. The 4 outcome measures were then compared between weekly and monthly registration with paired sample t-tests (P < .05) and overlapping 95% CI.



RESULTS: A significant difference between the number of all complaints injuries (weekly: 133; monthly: 94; P < .001) and substantial injuries (weekly: 64; monthly: 45; P = .012) was found. Regardless of injury definition, there were no significant differences between injury prevalence, severity scores, and days of time loss when reported weekly versus monthly.



CONCLUSION: Monthly administration of the OSTRC-H is an acceptable method to estimate injury prevalence, severity scores, and days of time loss amongst elite adolescent ballet dancers.

