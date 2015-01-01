Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To identify and review factors associated with maternal deaths by suicide and drug overdose in the Canadian Coroner and Medical Examiners Database (CCMED), from 2017-2019.



METHODS: We identified potential maternal deaths in Ontario and British Columbia by searching the CCMED narratives of deaths to females 10 to 60 years old for pregnancy-related terms. Identified narratives were then qualitatively reviewed in quadruplicate to determine if they were maternal deaths by suicide or drug overdose, and to extract information on maternal characteristics, the manner of death, and factors associated with each death.



RESULTS: Of the 90 deaths identified in this study, 15 (16.7%) were due to suicide and 20 (22.2%) were due to a drug overdose. These deaths occurred to women of varying ages and across the pregnancy-postpartum period. Among the suicides, 10 were by hanging, and among the overdose-related deaths, 15 had fentanyl detected. Notably, 13 (37.1%) of the 35 deaths to suicide or drug overdose occurred beyond 42 days after pregnancy, 19 (54.3%) followed a miscarriage or induced abortion, and in 23 (65.7%) there was an established history of mental health illness. Substance use disorders were documented in 4 of the 15 suicides (26.7%), and 18 of the 20 overdose-related deaths (90.0%).



CONCLUSION: Suicide and drug overdose may contribute more to maternal deaths in Canada than previously realized. Programs are needed to identify women at risk of these outcomes, and to intervene during pregnancy and beyond the conventional postpartum period.

Language: en