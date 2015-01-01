|
Gunarathne L, Nedeljkovic M, Apputhurai P, Bhowmik J. J. Public Health (Oxford) 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38852948
BACKGROUND: Sri Lankan married women have been reported to experience higher rates of intimate partner violence (IPV). However, research on its impact on mental health and how socio-demographic factors contribute to this association is limited. Therefore, this study aimed to examine the impact of IPV on the mental health of married women in Sri Lanka.
intimate partner violence; mental health; suicidal thoughts; logistic regression; married women