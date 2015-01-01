Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sri Lankan married women have been reported to experience higher rates of intimate partner violence (IPV). However, research on its impact on mental health and how socio-demographic factors contribute to this association is limited. Therefore, this study aimed to examine the impact of IPV on the mental health of married women in Sri Lanka.



METHODS: In this study, data from 1611 married women who participated in the 2019 Sri Lankan Women's Wellbeing Survey were analyzed. Two binary outcomes were considered: married women's mental health and their suicidal ideation. Binary logistic regression models were used to assess the association between mental health and suicidal thoughts in relation to IPV while controlling for socio-demographic factors.



RESULTS: The results revealed that married women who experienced any form of violence by their spouse had a higher risk of having poor mental health conditions [AOR = 2.88 (2.20, 3.78)] and suicidal thoughts [AOR = 5.84 (4.10, 8.32)] compared to those who did not experience IPV.



CONCLUSIONS: IPV is a substantial contributor to poor mental health and suicidal thoughts among Sri Lankan married women. There is an urgent need for policy interventions, such as community awareness programs, counseling services and enhanced legal protections for victims.

Language: en