Abstract

Gun violence, often characterized as a singular issue, is not one cohesive problem. Instead, it takes many forms resulting from the complex interplay of multiple factors. Outcomes of gun violence also vary significantly. They may be (a) physically non-injurious (a gun is brandished), (b) injurious but non-lethal, or (c) lethal. To understand and address gun violence effectively, it is essential to consider various risk factors for both non-lethal and lethal gun violence victimization, using a comprehensive, comparative framework. We present a novel comparative framework for better understanding gun violence, and for developing policy responses to this violence. We disaggregate gun violence into its various forms and propose a conceptualization of risk factors in discrete categories, each with important implications for policy intervention. While we emphasize the value of this framework for understanding and combatting interpersonal gun violence in America, the research and policy approaches discussed here should be equally applicable to other international contexts with gun violence as a serious public health issue as well.

