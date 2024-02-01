|
Chang H, Xu CK, Tang T. J. Saf. Res. 2024; 89: 116-134.
(Copyright © 2024, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
38858034
INTRODUCTION: Motor vehicle collisions are a leading source of mortality and injury on urban highways. From a temporal perspective, the determination of a road segment as being collision-prone over time can fluctuate dramatically, making it difficult for transportation agencies to propose traffic interventions. However, there has been limited research to identify and characterize collision-prone road segments with varying collision density patterns over time.
Language: en
Humans; Cluster Analysis; Spatio-Temporal Analysis; Environment Design; Motor vehicle collisions; New York City/epidemiology; *Accidents, Traffic/statistics & numerical data; *Motor Vehicles/statistics & numerical data; Geographic Information Science; Kernel Density Estimation; Time-series Clustering