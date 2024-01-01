|
Schwebel DC, Johnston A, McDaniel D, McClure LA. J. Saf. Res. 2024; 89: 135-140.
(Copyright © 2024, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
38858036
INTRODUCTION: Pedestrian injuries represent a leading cause of child death globally. One prevention strategy is teaching children street-crossing skills. Virtual reality (VR) has emerged as a strategy to offer repeated street-crossing practice and overcome ethical barriers of training children in live traffic. This study addressed two questions pertinent to implementation of child pedestrian safety training within VR: (a) how much training do children require to achieve adult street-crossing competency, and (b) what individual differences might facilitate children to acquire that competency more efficiently? METHODS: Five hundred 7- and 8-year-olds were recruited. Children completed pedestrian safety training within VR for up to 25 thirty-minute training sessions until they achieved adult levels of mastery. At baseline, four cognitive-perceptual skills (visual memory, visual perception, processing speed, working memory) and parent-reported externalizing symptomatology were assessed.
Language: en
Humans; Child; Adult; Female; Male; *Safety; Injury prevention; Walking; Learning; *Accidents, Traffic/prevention & control; *Pedestrians; *Virtual Reality; Child pedestrian safety; Individual differences; Virtual reality training