Citation
Sha Y, Zhang Y, Zhang Y. J. Saf. Res. 2024; 89: 160-171.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38858039
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Accountability has been widely used to guide and shape employee behavior to improve employee performance. However, in safety production, whether safety accountability can improve safety performance, to what extent, and what factors are affecting it remain unclear. This study explores the mechanisms through which safety accountability affects the individual safety performance of Chinese enterprise safety managers.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Social Identification; *Safety Management; Surveys and Questionnaires; China; Models, Theoretical; *Social Responsibility; Organizational Culture; Moderated mediating model; Safety accountability; Safety managers; Safety performance