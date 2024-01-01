|
Pi-Ruano M, Roca J, Tejero P. J. Saf. Res. 2024; 89: 172-180.
(Copyright © 2024, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
38858040
INTRODUCTION: Highly automated driving is expected to reduce the accident risk occurrence by human errors, but it can also increase driver distraction. Previous evidence shows that auditory signals can help drivers take over in critical situations. However, it is still uncertain whether the potential benefit of verbal auditory signals could be generalized to driving situations where drivers are visually and auditorily distracted.
Language: en
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Automation; Variable message signs; Young Adult; Distraction; Computer Simulation; Accidents, Traffic/prevention & control; *Attention; *Distracted Driving/prevention & control; Audiovisual messages; Automobile Driving/psychology; Autonomous vehicle; Eye movements; Eye-Tracking Technology