Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Highly automated driving is expected to reduce the accident risk occurrence by human errors, but it can also increase driver distraction. Previous evidence shows that auditory signals can help drivers take over in critical situations. However, it is still uncertain whether the potential benefit of verbal auditory signals could be generalized to driving situations where drivers are visually and auditorily distracted.



METHOD: Our first objective was to compare the effectiveness of complementary audio messages (audio + visual condition) and visual only (visual condition) variable message signs (VMS) messages. The second objective was to explore the potential use of oral messages with traffic information to help highly-automated vehicle drivers identify critical situations. Eye-tracking data were also registered. Twenty-four volunteers participated in a driving simulator study, completing two tasks: (a) a TV series task, where they had to pay attention to an episode of a TV series while traveling along the route; and (b) a VMS task, where they had to recover the manual control of the car if the VMS message was a 'critical message.' RESULTS: General results showed that, when the audio was available, the participants: (a) had a higher ability to discriminate the VMS messages, (b) were less conservative, (c) responded earlier, and (d) their pattern of fixations was more efficient. A complementary analysis showed that the counterbalance order was a moderating factor for the discrimination ability and the response distance measures. This evidence suggests a potential learning effect, not cancelled by counterbalancing the order of the conditions.



CONCLUSION: The processing of traffic messages may improve when provided as oral and visual messages. PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: These results would be of special interest for engineers designing highly automated cars, considering that the design of automated systems must ensure that the driver's attention is sufficient to take over control.

Language: en