Citation
Mori T, Nagata T, Odagami K, Nagata M, Purwito Adi N, Mori K. J. Saf. Res. 2024; 89: 19-25.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38858042
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Preventing occupational accidents is a major global challenge, and employee safety practices play a crucial role in accident prevention. Although perceived organizational support (POS) is related to safety practices, there is currently insufficient evidence supporting a relationship between POS and occupational accidents. We investigated the relationships between POS and both occupational accidents and near-miss events that can lead to accidents in the following year among workers in various industries in Japan.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Prospective Studies; Occupational Health; Surveys and Questionnaires; Japan/epidemiology; Organizational Culture; East Asian People; *Accidents, Occupational/prevention & control/statistics & numerical data; Near-miss events; Occupational accidents; Perceived organizational support; Safety climate; Safety practices