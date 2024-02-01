Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study investigates the effect among commercial motor vehicle (CMV) drivers of the adoption of fuel-efficient driving techniques (commonly known as eco-driving) on the odds of being involved in safety-related events.



METHOD: For 2,637 long-haul class 8 drivers employed by four carriers in Canada, information on driving style, total distance driven, and safety-related events like collisions, hard-braking, hard-turning, and stability control events were collected for each trip. Three carriers provided driving style-related data from the ISAAC instrument, which provides a score on a 0 to 100 scale that measures the degree to which a driver is using an appropriate amount of engine power according to driving conditions. The fourth carrier provided data on driving style characteristics, including fuel consumption, use of cruise control, and use of top gear. Depending on the carrier, information on speeding, driver age, and years of experience driving a commercial vehicle was also collected. Logit statistical models were developed to estimate the change in odds of a driver experiencing a safety-related event dependent on the measures of driving style.



RESULTS: A one-unit increase in the ISAAC score was associated with a 7%, 8%, 8%, and 4% reduction in the odds of having a hard-braking event, hard left-turn event, hard right-turn event, and collision, respectively. For the carrier not employing the ISAAC system, an increase of 10% in the time spent driving in top gear with steady speed near 100 km per hour (km/h) was associated with a substantial 34% decrease in stability control events. In addition, a year increase in the driver's age, as well as a 1% increase in the amount of time spent driving using cruise control, reduced the number of hard-braking events by 9% and 3%, respectively.



CONCLUSION/Practical Applications: The adoption of fuel-efficient driving techniques enhances the safety of CMV drivers.

