Citation
Zafar S, Abdullah M, Javid MA, Ali N. J. Saf. Res. 2024; 89: 210-223.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38858045
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Aggressive behavior of drivers is a source of crashes and high injury severity. Aggressive drivers are part of the driving environment, however, excessive aggressive driving by fellow drivers may take the attention of the recipient drivers away from the road resulting in distracted driving. Such external distractions caused by the aggressive and discourteous behavior of other road users have received limited attention. These distractions caused by fellow drivers (DFDs) may agitate recipient drivers and ultimately increase crash propensity. Aggressive driving behaviors are quite common in South Asia and, thus, it is necessary to determine their contribution to distractions and crash propensity.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Young Adult; Pakistan; Surveys and Questionnaires; Attention; Structural equation modeling; Lahore; Latent Class Analysis; *Accidents, Traffic/statistics & numerical data/psychology; *Distracted Driving/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Aggression/psychology; Automobile Driving/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Crash; Driving behavior; External distractions