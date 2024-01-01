|
Citation
|
Mehmood I, Li H, Umer W, Ma J, Saad Shakeel M, Anwer S, Fordjour Antwi-Afari M, Tariq S, Wu H. J. Saf. Res. 2024; 89: 234-250.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38858047
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Prolonged operation of construction equipment could lead to mental fatigue, which can increase the chances of human error-related accidents as well as operators' ill-health. The objective detection of operators' mental fatigue is crucial for reducing accident risk and ensuring operator health. Electroencephalography, photoplethysmography, electrodermal activity, and eye-tracking technology have been used to mitigate this issue. These technologies are invasive and wearable sensors that can cause irritation and discomfort. Geometric measurements of facial features can serve as a noninvasive alternative approach. Its application in detecting mental fatigue of construction equipment operators has not been reported in the literature. Although the application of facial features has been widespread in other domains, such as drivers and other occupation scenarios, their ecological validity for construction excavator operators remains a knowledge gap.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Adult; Male; Young Adult; Electrodermal activity; *Construction Industry; *Face/anatomy & histology; *Mental Fatigue/diagnosis; Construction equipment operators; Construction health and safety; Face landmarks; Facial features; Mental fatigue