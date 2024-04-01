Abstract

INTRODUCTION: There is regional diversity inside countries regarding road safety indices (RSIs), and countries rarely have been compared based on these indicators. Thus, regional RSIs of England, the United States, Egypt, and Turkey were evaluated. Regional data were collected from the statistical center of each country. The adopted regional RSIs include road fatalities, health risk (HR) or fatalities per population, and traffic risk (TR) or fatalities per number of vehicles. The associations between variables were examined using correlation and regression analysis. The spatial distributions of subdivisions were evaluated using Moran's I, the local Moran index.



RESULTS: Considerable differences between the countries were observed, including differences in the spatial distribution of regions and associations between RSIs. Significant relationships were detected between road fatality, population, and the number of motor vehicles. Higher exposure rates mean higher fatalities in regions. A robust linear relationship between the HR and TR indices was identified in developed countries. There is a nonlinear and significant association between motorization rates and TR indices of regions, and fatality risk decreases as the motorization rate increases. There is a considerable gap between developed and developing countries regarding regional RSIs, and the transferability of road safety models from one country to another is challenging. Huge hotspots regarding RSIs were observed in Turkey and the United States. The locations of hot spots in terms of the risk indices were identical in the developed countries.

Language: en