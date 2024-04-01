|
Citation
Ahmadpur M, Gokasar I. J. Saf. Res. 2024; 89: 251-261.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38858048
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: There is regional diversity inside countries regarding road safety indices (RSIs), and countries rarely have been compared based on these indicators. Thus, regional RSIs of England, the United States, Egypt, and Turkey were evaluated. Regional data were collected from the statistical center of each country. The adopted regional RSIs include road fatalities, health risk (HR) or fatalities per population, and traffic risk (TR) or fatalities per number of vehicles. The associations between variables were examined using correlation and regression analysis. The spatial distributions of subdivisions were evaluated using Moran's I, the local Moran index.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; United States/epidemiology; England/epidemiology; Risk Assessment; Spatial analysis; Clustering; Road traffic safety; Statistical analysis; *Accidents, Traffic/mortality/statistics & numerical data; Spatial autocorrelation; Egypt/epidemiology; Safety/statistics & numerical data; Turkey/epidemiology