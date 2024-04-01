|
Citation
Zhang G, Xuan Q, Cai Y, Hu X, Yin Y, Li Y. J. Saf. Res. 2024; 89: 262-268.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38858050
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Speeding behavior is a major threat to road traffic safety, which can increase crash risks and result in severe injury outcomes. Although several studies have been conducted to analyze speeding crashes and relevant influential factors, the heterogeneity of variables has not been fully explored. Based on the traffic crash data extracted from the Crash Report Sampling System, the study aims to identify the factors that influence speeding driving with the consideration of variable heterogeneity.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Adult; Female; Logistic Models; Male; Middle Aged; Adolescent; Young Adult; Risk-Taking; *Accidents, Traffic/statistics & numerical data/prevention & control; *Automobile Driving/statistics & numerical data; Influential factors; Quasi-induced exposure; Random parameter logit model with heterogeneity in means; Relative crash involvement ratio; Speeding driving