Citation
Cha JS, Athanasiadis DI, Asadi H, Stefanidis D, Nussbaum MA, Yu D. J. Saf. Res. 2024; 89: 322-330.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38858056
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Musculoskeletal symptoms and injuries adversely impact the health of surgical team members and their performance in the operating room (OR). Though ergonomic risks in surgery are well-recognized, mitigating these risks is especially difficult. In this study, we aimed to assess the impacts of an exoskeleton when used by OR team members during live surgeries.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Patient Care Team; Usability; Ergonomics; *Electromyography; *Exoskeleton Device; *Posture/physiology; Arm/physiology; Operating room; Operating Rooms; Work-related musculoskeletal disorders