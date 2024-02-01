Abstract

BACKGROUND: Musculoskeletal symptoms and injuries adversely impact the health of surgical team members and their performance in the operating room (OR). Though ergonomic risks in surgery are well-recognized, mitigating these risks is especially difficult. In this study, we aimed to assess the impacts of an exoskeleton when used by OR team members during live surgeries.



METHODS: A commercial passive arm-support exoskeleton was used. One surgical nurse, one attending surgeon, and five surgical trainees participated. Twenty-seven surgeries were completed, 12 with and 15 without the exoskeleton. Upper-body postures and muscle activation levels were measured during the surgeries using inertial measurement units and electromyography sensors, respectively. Postures, muscle activation levels, and self-report metrics were compared between the baseline and exoskeleton conditions using non-parametric tests.



RESULTS: Using the exoskeleton significantly decreased the percentage of time in demanding postures (>45° shoulder elevation) for the right shoulder by 7% and decreased peak muscle activation of the left trapezius, right deltoid, and right lumbar erector spinae muscles, by 7%, 8%, and 12%, respectively. No differences were found in perceived effort, and overall scores on usability ranged from "OK" to "excellent." CONCLUSIONS: Arm-support exoskeletons have the potential to assist OR team members in reducing musculoskeletal pain and fatigue indicators. To further increase usability in the OR, however, better methods are needed to identify the surgical tasks for which an exoskeleton is effective.

Language: en