Citation
Anke J, Ringhand M, Petzoldt T. J. Saf. Res. 2024; 89: 331-342.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38858058
Abstract
PROBLEM: In many countries, a new road user group, e-scooter riders, share the existing cycling infrastructure. The study aimed to investigate if an individual's status as a cyclist or e-scooter rider affects their social identity and whether it results in ingroup favoritism or outgroup discrimination.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Safety; Adolescent; Young Adult; Attribution; Social identity; Stereotypes; *Bicycling/psychology; *Social Identification; Cyclists; E-scooter riders; Ingroup; Micro-mobility; Outgroup; Rule violation