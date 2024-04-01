Abstract

PROBLEM: The surge in popularity of electric kick scooters (e-scooters) poses new challenges for traffic planning, demanding a comprehensive understanding of route choice behavior to see how e-scooters are used, how they affect traffic flow, and where improvements can be made to the road infrastructure. Therefore, this study aimed to analyze route choices and preferences of e-scooter riders and cyclists in a quasi-experimental setup with both user groups having the same trip destinations.



METHOD: Two groups of participants (n = 52) completed a ride with either a shared e-scooter or bicycle to reach four predefined destinations in Dresden, Germany. The riders were supposed to choose their routes and subsequently reported the difficulty of decision-making and the importance of several route choice factors related to the ride.



RESULTS: E-scooter riders rated road surface and safety as significantly more important for route choice than cyclists and tended to perceive the decision-making as more difficult. Riding data revealed broad comparability between the groups, with e-scooter riders tendentially having longer routes for complex decisions (unknown destinations, scenic routes, more turns required).



DISCUSSION: The study suggests that the route preferences of e-scooter riders may be influenced by a combination of road surface and safety considerations, highlighting the need for high-quality cycling infrastructure. Limitations exist regarding the naturally occurring differences in riding experience in e-scooter riding versus cycling. Practical implications indicate that planning for e-scooter riders can benefit from insights drawn from activities designed for cyclists. The provision of real-time road quality information is proposed, considering its potential impact on overall road safety. SUMMARY: This study contributes to a better understanding of how e-scooter riders navigate through cities and delivers a valuable foundation for transport planners and engineers considering the rise in cycling and micro-mobility use.

