Ringhand M, Schackmann D, Anke J, Porojkow I, Petzoldt T. J. Saf. Res. 2024; 89: 343-353.
PROBLEM: The surge in popularity of electric kick scooters (e-scooters) poses new challenges for traffic planning, demanding a comprehensive understanding of route choice behavior to see how e-scooters are used, how they affect traffic flow, and where improvements can be made to the road infrastructure. Therefore, this study aimed to analyze route choices and preferences of e-scooter riders and cyclists in a quasi-experimental setup with both user groups having the same trip destinations.
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Safety; Decision Making; Young Adult; Germany; Environment Design; Accidents, Traffic/prevention & control; Micro-mobility; *Bicycling; *Choice Behavior; Perceived safety; Revealed preference; Road surface; Route choice