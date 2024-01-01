|
Citation
Intini P, Berloco N, Coropulis S, Fonzone A, Ranieri V. J. Saf. Res. 2024; 89: 64-82.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38858064
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Crash data analyses based on accident datasets often do not include human-related variables because they can be hard to reconstruct from crash data. However, records of crash circumstances can help for this purpose since crashes can be classified considering aberrant behavior and misconduct of the drivers involved.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Humans; Adult; Aged; Female; Logistic Models; Male; Middle Aged; Human factors; Adolescent; Young Adult; Italy/epidemiology; Wounds and Injuries/epidemiology; *Accidents, Traffic/statistics & numerical data; Automobile Driving/statistics & numerical data; Pedestrians/statistics & numerical data; *Cities/epidemiology; Aberrant behavior; Crash circumstances; Multilevel approach; Urban crashes