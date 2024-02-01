|
Citation
Gangadhari RK, Rabiee M, Khanzode V, Murthy S, Kumar Tarei P. J. Saf. Res. 2024; 89: 91-104.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38858066
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Workplace accidents in the petroleum industry can cause catastrophic damage to people, property, and the environment. Earlier studies in this domain indicate that the majority of the accident report information is available in unstructured text format. Conventional techniques for the analysis of accident data are time-consuming and heavily dependent on experts' subject knowledge, experience, and judgment. There is a need to develop a machine learning-based decision support system to analyze the vast amounts of unstructured text data that are frequently overlooked due to a lack of appropriate methodology.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Risk Factors; Information processing; India; Consensus; Machine Learning; Text mining; Decision Support Techniques; Oil and Gas Industry; Decision Support System; *Accidents, Occupational/prevention & control; *Data Mining/methods; *Risk Management/methods; Best Worst Method; Group Decision Making; Occupational Risk Prioritization