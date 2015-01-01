|
Citation
|
Jaimon S, Deligannu P, Robinson F. Korean J. Fam. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Korean Academy of Family Medicine)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38852951
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Adolescence is an essential stage of a child's development, transitioning them into adulthood. During this time, they are vulnerable to various social issues, such as experimenting with alcohol, among others. Although alcohol consumption was proven to be detrimental to physical and cognitive development toward adulthood, and almost one in 10 Malaysian adolescents aged 13 years and above are current drinkers, studies concerning the driving factors are still scarce. This cross-sectional study aimed to determine alcohol use among 244 adolescents in Nabawan, Sabah.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescents; Psychological; Demographic; Alcohol Use; Environmental