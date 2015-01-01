CONTACT US: Contact info
Cousins S, Dudgeon P, Hirvonen T. Lancet 2024; 403(10443): 2473-2474.
Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing
38852592
A series of tragic deaths has highlighted the importance of empowering community-led child support and care. By Sophie Cousins, Pat Dudgeon, and Tanja Hirvonen
Humans; Child; Australia; Adolescent; *Suicide Prevention; Suicide/statistics & numerical data; Child Health Services/organization & administration