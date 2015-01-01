SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Lewis G, Lewis G. Lancet Psychiatry 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/S2215-0366(24)00174-3

PMID

38851199

Abstract

The presence of discontinuation symptoms when patients stop taking antidepressants has sparked heated discussion, both on social media and in the general public press. In the scientific literature there is a more restrained debate about the frequency and severity of discontinuation symptoms, and the best way to go about deprescribing antidepressants.


Language: en
