Lewis G, Lewis G. Lancet Psychiatry 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38851199
The presence of discontinuation symptoms when patients stop taking antidepressants has sparked heated discussion, both on social media and in the general public press. In the scientific literature there is a more restrained debate about the frequency and severity of discontinuation symptoms, and the best way to go about deprescribing antidepressants.
